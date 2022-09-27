BMO Capital Markets Lowers Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target to $46.00

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Chemours from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chemours to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Stock Performance

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.08 and its 200 day moving average is $34.68. Chemours has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 79.77%. Chemours’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Chemours by 63.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Chemours in the second quarter worth $25,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Chemours in the second quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Chemours in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Chemours in the first quarter worth $34,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.