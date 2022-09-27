Blue Apron Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:APRN)

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 19,050 call options on the company. This is an increase of 70% compared to the average daily volume of 11,183 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APRN. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Blue Apron in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark started coverage on Blue Apron in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Blue Apron Price Performance

Shares of APRN traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.26. 131,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,671,091. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of -3.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average of $4.04. Blue Apron has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $12.76.

Insider Transactions at Blue Apron

Blue Apron ( NYSE:APRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $124.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.70 million. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 211.07% and a negative net margin of 25.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blue Apron will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blue Apron news, CEO Linda Findley sold 9,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $59,192.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,761 shares of company stock valued at $135,883. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Apron

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 20.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Blue Apron in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Blue Apron in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Blue Apron by 2.9% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 471,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 13,307 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Blue Apron in the second quarter valued at about $52,000.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

