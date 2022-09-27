Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $7.03 Million (BLCT)

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 27th. Over the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market cap of $7.03 million and approximately $2,314.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,000,000 coins. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official Twitter account is @BloomzedInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is medium.com/@bloomzed. The official website for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is bloomzed.io.

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

