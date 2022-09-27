BitShares Price Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. During the last week, BitShares has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. BitShares has a market cap of $32.43 million and approximately $14.17 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00012597 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00007518 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010766 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00012080 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000241 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,553,100 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @_bitshares and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.org. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is /r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

