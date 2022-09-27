Bisichi (LON:BISI) Trading Down 3.3%

Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 280 ($3.38) and last traded at GBX 290 ($3.50). Approximately 14,941 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 13,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300 ($3.62).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Bisichi in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get Bisichi alerts:

Bisichi Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £30.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 295.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 231.75.

Bisichi Increases Dividend

About Bisichi

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share. This is an increase from Bisichi’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Bisichi’s payout ratio is presently 3.33%.

(Get Rating)

Bisichi PLC engages in coal mining and processing activities in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company owns an interest in the Black Wattle Colliery located in Mpumulanga, South Africa. It also engages in the share dealing and retail property investment activities, as well as residential property development activity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bisichi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bisichi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.