Bell Rock Capital LLC Buys Shares of 3,335 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.67. 14,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,676,747. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $60.35 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.45, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 280.19%.

A number of research analysts have commented on O shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.57.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

