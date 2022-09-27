Bell Rock Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 26,171 Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up about 0.4% of Bell Rock Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.92. The company had a trading volume of 16,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,754. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $26.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.66.

