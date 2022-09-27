Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Gap Up to $10.40

Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.40, but opened at $11.45. Beauty Health shares last traded at $12.13, with a volume of 17,875 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SKIN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Beauty Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Beauty Health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Beauty Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Beauty Health Trading Up 12.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average of $13.50.

Institutional Trading of Beauty Health

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $103.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.70 million. Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 59.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Beauty Health by 12.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Beauty Health by 18.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Beauty Health by 7.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in Beauty Health by 12.4% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 31,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Beauty Health by 5.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

About Beauty Health

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

Featured Stories

