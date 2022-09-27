Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Makes New $570,000 Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $29,000. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.52.
Medtronic Stock Down 0.3 %
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Medtronic Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
