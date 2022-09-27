Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Has $451,000 Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,440,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,443,442,000 after purchasing an additional 661,206 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,789,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,146,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,715,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,990 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,978,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,982,504,000 after buying an additional 1,100,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,035,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,282,000 after buying an additional 960,905 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.71.

DLR traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.53. 31,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731,123. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.90 and its 200 day moving average is $132.13. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.32 and a 12 month high of $178.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.02%.

In other news, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

