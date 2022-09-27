Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Buys 1,167 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. owned 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2,261.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 151,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 76,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 19,323 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 50.4% during the first quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 24,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FHLC traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $57.90. 2,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,422. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.73 and its 200 day moving average is $62.20. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $55.92 and a 52 week high of $69.27.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.