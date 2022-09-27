Beacon Financial Group Sells 6,698 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Beacon Financial Group lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,698 shares during the quarter. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Beacon Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Beacon Financial Group owned approximately 0.93% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $15,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 509.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 128.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HYLS stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,884. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.99. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $48.30.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd.

