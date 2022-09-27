Beacon Financial Group Sells 274 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Beacon Financial Group cut its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,807,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,785,221,000 after acquiring an additional 218,505 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,542,495,000 after buying an additional 1,125,178 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,141,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,344,732,000 after buying an additional 247,249 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,374,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,863,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $638,185,000 after buying an additional 419,114 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Truist Financial increased their target price on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.53.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,256. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.47. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.50 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The company has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.98%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.