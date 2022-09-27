Beacon Financial Group Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Beacon Financial Group cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 288,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,864 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Beacon Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $5,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 270,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 14,225 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 863,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,806,000 after acquiring an additional 352,101 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 17,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 35,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

BKLN traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.36. 127,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,142,290. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average of $21.11. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.13 and a 52 week high of $22.20.

