Beacon Financial Group Has $1.32 Million Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Beacon Financial Group lowered its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

In other Equity Commonwealth news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,347,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,097.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,022. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.14. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $28.84.

Equity Commonwealth Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Featured Articles

