Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Purchased by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Baxter International by 5.5% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 16,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 9.8% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BAX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.12. The stock had a trading volume of 29,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,357. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.94. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.82 and a 52 week high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Baxter International from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.69.

About Baxter International

(Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Featured Stories

