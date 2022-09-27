Barclays Trims SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Target Price to GBX 985

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 1,290 ($15.59) to GBX 985 ($11.90) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

SEGXF has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SEGRO from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,585 ($19.15) to GBX 1,150 ($13.90) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SEGRO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of SEGRO from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SEGRO currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,307.00.

Get SEGRO alerts:

SEGRO Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SEGXF opened at $7.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.67. SEGRO has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.