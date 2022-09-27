Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC) Increases Dividend to €0.06 Per Share

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of €0.06 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Banco Santander Price Performance

BNC stock traded up GBX 0.65 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 220.65 ($2.67). 375,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,497. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of GBX 193.42 ($2.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 293 ($3.54). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 214.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 233.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.06 billion and a PE ratio of 501.48.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

