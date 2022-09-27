Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 506,403 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 22,255,178 shares.The stock last traded at $3.69 and had previously closed at $3.68.

Separately, Grupo Santander cut shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Banco Bradesco Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.003 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 7.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBD. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,647,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,575,000 after purchasing an additional 852,624 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 216.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 26,069,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,840,816 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at $10,927,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at $2,914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

