Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.00

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.
Babcock International Group Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.93.
About Babcock International Group
Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.
