Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.39. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Avient also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.70 EPS.

Avient Stock Down 0.3 %

AVNT stock opened at $32.84 on Tuesday. Avient has a one year low of $32.75 and a one year high of $61.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avient will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Avient Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.93%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Institutional Trading of Avient

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Avient by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avient by 2.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Avient by 3.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Avient in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Avient by 9.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

About Avient

(Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.