Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Gap Down to $18.75

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.75, but opened at $14.72. Avidity Biosciences shares last traded at $14.19, with a volume of 20,950 shares trading hands.

RNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

The firm has a market cap of $799.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.10.

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.18). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 38.72% and a negative net margin of 1,849.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 14,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $342,704.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Avidity Biosciences news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 14,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $342,704.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $308,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,330 shares in the company, valued at $29,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,456 shares of company stock worth $2,035,474. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 34,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 5.8% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 31.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 9.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

