Auctus Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $41.00 (AUC)

Auctus (AUC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Over the last seven days, Auctus has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Auctus coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Auctus has a market cap of $212,943.00 and approximately $41.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Auctus

Auctus (CRYPTO:AUC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 26th, 2018. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Auctus

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi.Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party.Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations.To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing.Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies.AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform.”

