Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 121 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,421 shares.The stock last traded at $550.11 and had previously closed at $551.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th.

Atrion Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $624.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $649.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.24.

Atrion Increases Dividend

Atrion ( NASDAQ:ATRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.15 per share. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Atrion by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 145,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,683,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Atrion by 1.1% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 43,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,470,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Atrion by 1.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,915,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Atrion by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atrion by 3.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

About Atrion

(Get Rating)

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Featured Stories

