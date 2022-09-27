Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $31.39

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.39 and last traded at $31.39, with a volume of 2582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $180.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.93 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 9.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronald L. Tillett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total transaction of $86,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,579.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic Union Bankshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 287.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Further Reading

