Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Short Interest Up 2,342.9% in September

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 2,342.9% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have commented on ASBFY. Investec cut Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group cut Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,275.00.

ASBFY traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.66. The stock had a trading volume of 555,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,683. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.80. Associated British Foods has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $29.75.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

