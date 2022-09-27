ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.94

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.94 and last traded at $9.02, with a volume of 858425 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASAZY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 250 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 261 to SEK 267 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup downgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 280 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.83.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

