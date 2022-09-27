ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 1,000 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,000 ($12.08) target price on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ASC has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,250 ($15.10) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 950 ($11.48) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 775 ($9.36) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,957.31 ($23.65).

ASOS Price Performance

LON:ASC opened at GBX 625 ($7.55) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of £624.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,155.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 848.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,175.12. ASOS has a 1-year low of GBX 581 ($7.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,365 ($40.66).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

