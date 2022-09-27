ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of ASML by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock traded up $5.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $436.76. The company had a trading volume of 17,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,006. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $517.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $546.31. The stock has a market cap of $178.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $412.67 and a 1-year high of $881.12.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.26. ASML had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 64.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $1.3991 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Grupo Santander raised shares of ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $725.58.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

