Artivion (NYSE:AORT) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Lake Street Capital

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 94.71% from the company’s previous close.

AORT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Artivion from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Artivion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

Shares of NYSE AORT traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.38. 4,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,130. Artivion has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 5.77. The company has a market cap of $579.80 million, a PE ratio of -32.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.97.

Artivion ( NYSE:AORT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). Artivion had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $80.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Artivion will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Rochelle L. Maney sold 7,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $164,416.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,325 shares in the company, valued at $282,982. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Artivion news, VP Rochelle L. Maney sold 7,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $164,416.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,325 shares in the company, valued at $282,982. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dennis B. Maier sold 5,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $124,516.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,807 shares in the company, valued at $492,859.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Artivion during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Artivion during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

