Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARCO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcos Dorados currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Shares of ARCO traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 907,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,253. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average of $7.36. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Arcos Dorados has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $8.44.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 825,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 261,516 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 577.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,050,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 895,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 331,742 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

