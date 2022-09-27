Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) shares rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.88 and last traded at $18.88. Approximately 4,642 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 746,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Arcellx from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Arcellx Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcellx

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.32. Analysts forecast that Arcellx, Inc. will post -4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Arcellx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,157,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arcellx by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 104,812 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Arcellx during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Arcellx during the 2nd quarter worth about $528,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arcellx by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,769,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,333,000 after buying an additional 450,374 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Articles

