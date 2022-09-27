APYSwap Price Hits $0.0184 on Top Exchanges (APYS)

APYSwap (APYS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 27th. During the last week, APYSwap has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. One APYSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0184 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APYSwap has a total market cap of $1.84 million and $62,388.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

APYSwap Profile

APYSwap was first traded on February 25th, 2021. APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for APYSwap is apyswap.com. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “APYSwap is a protocol for the decentralised exchange of shares of Tokenized Vaults.It achieves this through the creation of a Layer 2 blockchain where users can trustlessly swap accounts & assets from multiple Layer 1 blockchains. Including Ethereum, Polkadot, HECO, and Binance Smart Chain.TelegramWhitepaper”

