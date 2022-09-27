Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $82.52

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $82.52 and last traded at $82.95, with a volume of 265419 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Applied Materials Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $72.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.71.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 30.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 49,649 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 11,463 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 198.1% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 14.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 86.6% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

