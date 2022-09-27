Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Applied DNA Sciences to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

NASDAQ:APDN opened at $1.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.07.

Applied DNA Sciences ( NASDAQ:APDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.19. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 158.37% and a negative net margin of 68.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter worth about $49,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,843 shares in the last quarter. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.

