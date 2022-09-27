Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Purchased by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,451 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,730 shares during the period. Antero Resources comprises approximately 1.8% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 2,307.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 55.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at $64,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,188.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,188.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $1,427,301.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,844,800.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,152. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Antero Resources stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.56. 200,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,201,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 3.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $48.80.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.21). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 352.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AR. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

