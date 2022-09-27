Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Kidder Stephen W

Kidder Stephen W trimmed its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises about 3.5% of Kidder Stephen W’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,148,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 819,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,010,000 after buying an additional 341,665 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analog Devices Stock Performance

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,657,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Analog Devices news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,657,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $140.11. 72,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,087,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.50 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.47.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

