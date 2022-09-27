Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Trading Down 4.6%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.06. 16,840 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,201,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $619.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.29.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

