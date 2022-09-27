Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38. The firm has a market cap of $655.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.29. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $5.99.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
