American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on APEI. TheStreet downgraded American Public Education from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on American Public Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Public Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of APEI opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.72. American Public Education has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $26.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.57.

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). American Public Education had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $149.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Public Education will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APEI. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in American Public Education by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in American Public Education by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Public Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Public Education by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Public Education by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

