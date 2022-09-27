AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

AMCON Distributing stock opened at $193.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.65. AMCON Distributing has a fifty-two week low of $122.85 and a fifty-two week high of $249.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.91.

AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $10.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $550.58 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 1.01%.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

