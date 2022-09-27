Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Bought by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 159,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,221 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $10,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Ambarella by 45.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $131,054.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 670 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $42,377.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,072 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $131,054.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,735.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,067 shares of company stock valued at $573,600. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMBA shares. Summit Insights lowered Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Ambarella from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com lowered Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen lowered their target price on Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Ambarella from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

NASDAQ:AMBA traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.30. 8,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,276. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.85. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.65 and a 52 week high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $80.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

