All Sports (SOC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.07 Million

All Sports (SOC) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $14.59 million and $5.07 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, All Sports has traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get All Sports alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005104 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,543.68 or 1.09972140 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006566 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00057279 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010209 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005680 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00064552 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005106 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling All Sports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. With the increasing popularity of blockchain technology, All Sports public blockchain hopes to fill in the blank of blockchain application in sports industry through blockchain technology, which is a sun-rising industry all over the world. To create a decentralized, globalized, infiltrated into sports industry chain, shared by both parties and value co-created. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.