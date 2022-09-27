All Sports Coin (SOC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $101,487.00

All Sports Coin (SOC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One All Sports Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. All Sports Coin has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and $101,487.00 worth of All Sports Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, All Sports Coin has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports Coin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports Coin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. All Sports Coin’s official website is www.allsportschain.com. The official message board for All Sports Coin is blog.naver.com/sodatable.

All Sports Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes.With the increasing popularity of blockchain technology, All Sports public blockchain hopes to fill in the blank of blockchain application in sports industry through blockchain technology, which is a sun-rising industry all over the world.To create a decentralized, globalized, infiltrated into sports industry chain, shared by both parties and value co-created.SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

