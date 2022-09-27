Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $358.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALGN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens lowered their target price on Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Align Technology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 68.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 60.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $219.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.80. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $213.24 and a 1-year high of $720.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.97 and a 200-day moving average of $299.71.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.22). Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

