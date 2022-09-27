Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.10

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.10 and last traded at $18.14, with a volume of 287553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.56.

Akzo Nobel Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

