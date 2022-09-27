AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 203,323 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 8,096,706 shares.The stock last traded at $9.70 and had previously closed at $9.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.75 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 69.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.39%.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,848,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,848,000 after purchasing an additional 107,565 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,624,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,429,000 after acquiring an additional 876,465 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 60,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 41,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,767,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,578,000 after acquiring an additional 665,872 shares in the last quarter. 43.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

