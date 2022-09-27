Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

Ag Growth International Stock Up 1.3 %

AFN stock traded up C$0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$32.45. The stock had a trading volume of 12,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,391. The company has a market capitalization of C$612.95 million and a P/E ratio of 57.93. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of C$26.56 and a 1-year high of C$44.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AFN. Scotiabank increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$65.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.92.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

