Aeternity (AE) Price Reaches $0.0790 on Top Exchanges

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for about $0.0790 or 0.00000402 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Aeternity has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Aeternity has a total market cap of $30.75 million and approximately $739,737.00 worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aeternity alerts:

Ã†ternity (AE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000396 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CheeseSwap (CHEESE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EVOS (EVOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dash Diamond (DASHD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000155 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Cheese (CHEESE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeternity Coin Profile

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 396,262,884 coins. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aeternity

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles.The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.