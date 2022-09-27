Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Hits $0.0090 on Top Exchanges

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,025.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00021568 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00147485 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.44 or 0.00275627 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.43 or 0.00753851 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $114.29 or 0.00600713 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.27 or 0.00600451 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Double-A Chain is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. Telegram | Github | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.